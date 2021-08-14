See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kevin Peng, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Peng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Peng works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo

Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Tinnitus
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Cancer
Ear Infection
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Otosclerosis
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Peng performed a stapedectomy to treat Otosclerosis. He answered all my questions and addressed all our concerns. The surgery itself was fast, and effective! His bedside manner is very caring. The best part: I can hear again!!! Words cannot express the gratitude my family and I feel. I have recommended him to others who have hearing loss. Thank you again Dr. Peng! Best Surgeon Ever!
    About Dr. Kevin Peng, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1245556653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • House Clinic
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Cal Tech
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peng has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Peng speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

