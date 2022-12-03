Overview

Dr. Kevin Patterson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI, Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.