Dr. Kevin Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Parks, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They completed their fellowship with CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Locations
Clinical Research Inst of So Or Pc-kf2628 Clover St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 858-1003
Allergy & Asthma Center of Southern Oregon PC3860 Crater Lake Ave Ste A, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 858-1003
Allergy & Asthma Center1722 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, OR 97527 Directions (541) 488-1441
Allergy & Asthma Center2262 Ashland St, Ashland, OR 97520 Directions (541) 858-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parks was great to visit with. He explained my issues made suggestions and offered a variety of treatment options and helped me make an informed opinion. His billing office was flexible as my insurance isn't great. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Parks, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1467499475
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- UNC Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parks speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
