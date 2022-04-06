Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kourosh K Shamlou MD In.11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 200, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4421
-
2
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 869-4421
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
He was pleasant and appeared to know his job well. My broken ankle is doing well. I love his staff, friendly, helpful,. Dr Park is pretty quiet for the most part, sometimes he will open up a bit. But I trust him and like him
About Dr. Kevin Park, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093823494
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.