Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Pandya works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Ste 150, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-0780
  2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-0780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Acute Kidney Failure
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Nephrotic Syndrome
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Amyloidosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Dialysis
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hemochromatosis
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Kidney Stones Treatment
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plasmapheresis
Potassium Deficiency
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2022
Dr. Pandya takes time to get to know his patients medical history and problems. He is sincere and concerned in his responses.
Linda Joslin — Dec 01, 2022
About Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

Nephrology
  • Nephrology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1972759298
  • 1972759298
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Nephrology
  • Nephrology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pandya has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

