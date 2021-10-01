Dr. Kevin Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Palumbo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not rushed Appt started on time
About Dr. Kevin Palumbo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1811068141
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
