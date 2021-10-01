Overview

Dr. Kevin Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Palumbo works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Heartburn and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.