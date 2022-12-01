Dr. Kevin Palmer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Palmer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Palmer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Palmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2200
-
2
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 488-2200
-
3
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Dr Palmer listens and looks beyond the obvious. He is professional and competent. I felt totally at ease with him, and he resolved my issue. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Palmer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1396962627
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer speaks Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.