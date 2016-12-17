Overview

Dr. Kevin Pak, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pak works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.