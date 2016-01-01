Dr. Overbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO
Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Overbeck works at
Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Overbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overbeck works at
Dr. Overbeck has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Overbeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.