Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO

Geriatric Medicine
19 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Overbeck works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861412421
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
