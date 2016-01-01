Overview

Dr. Kevin Overbeck, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Overbeck works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.