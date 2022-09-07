See All Urologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD

Urology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Ostrowski works at EvergreenHealth Urology & Urogynecology Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evergreenhealth Urology and Urogynecology Care
    11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Very attentive and thorough with great bedside manner and explication of condition. Very patient. Staff is excellent, patient and helpful staff.
    Alexander Kania — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033352794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ostrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostrowski has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

