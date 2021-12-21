Overview

Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas School of Medicine, Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Osgood works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and North Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.