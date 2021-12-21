Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas School of Medicine, Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Osgood works at
Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 901-1111
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Steiner Ranch5145 Rm 620, North Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 901-4018
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother, My Reynolds, stopped seeing her rheumatologist because he was no longer listening. She was losing hope but then we found Dr. Osgood. Osgood is GREAT. He was so patient and kind with my mother. He carefully listened to her and treated her like an adult. Sometimes Doctors will treat my mother as if she is a child because English is her second language. My mother speaks English very well, but sometimes it takes her a little longer to process information because she wants to understand fully. We never felt rushed but more importantly we feel like we have a true partner in fighting my mother's disease. Dr. Osgood had such a great sense of humor about and made my mother laugh. We cannot say enough about his bed side manner. Another thing I'd like to add, Dr. Osgood recommended medicine that is not covered by her insurance. His team was quick about getting the appeal process started which put my mother at ease. We are grateful we found you.
About Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942356563
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Colorado Health Science Center School of Medicine, Denver, CO
- University of Colorado Health Science Center School of Medicine, Denver, CO
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas School of Medicine, Houston, TX
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osgood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osgood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osgood has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osgood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Osgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osgood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.