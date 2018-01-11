See All General Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Kevin Ose, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Ose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3931 Louisiana Ave S Ste W200, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3180
    3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3700

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jan 11, 2018
    I had an embarrassing condition that was not fun to deal with. Dr. Ose assured me that everything would be fine and that it’s common in men. An easy surgery and proper care would get me back to normal in a month. He was kind, reassuring and professional throughout all my visits. He literally gave me back a normal bodily function you take for granted. I wish I was able to call him and personally thank him for a job well done. I’m 100 healed and my mind is at rest. THANK YOU Dr. Ose!
    No more Fistula!!!! in I sit on a bucket and ice fish comfortably — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Ose, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Kevin Ose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ose has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

