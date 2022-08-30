See All Podiatrists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Kevin O'Reilly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. O'Reilly works at Kevin D O'reilly DPM in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kevin D O'reilly DPM
    1556 N D St, San Bernardino, CA 92405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Based on 19 ratings
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. O'Reilly was amazing!! I came in for an ingrown toenail on both of my feet. I previously had a bad experience at an urgent care and was very nervous. He made me feel very comfortable and assured there was nothing to be worried about. He was correct. While he was cutting out my ingrown nails he conversed in conversation and kept my mind busy. Before I knew it he was done. No pain at all. I 100% recommended this Dr. I will only go here if I have any other issues with my feet. Plus his staff was super sweet and very professional.
    Brittany Borrie — Aug 30, 2022
    Podiatry
    37 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1649212572
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin O'Reilly, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. O'Reilly works at Kevin D O'reilly DPM in San Bernardino, CA.

    Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

