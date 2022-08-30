Dr. Kevin O'Reilly, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Reilly, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin O'Reilly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Kevin D O'reilly DPM1556 N D St, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Directions (909) 885-0652
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. O’Reilly was amazing!! I came in for an ingrown toenail on both of my feet. I previously had a bad experience at an urgent care and was very nervous. He made me feel very comfortable and assured there was nothing to be worried about. He was correct. While he was cutting out my ingrown nails he conversed in conversation and kept my mind busy. Before I knew it he was done. No pain at all. I 100% recommended this Dr. I will only go here if I have any other issues with my feet. Plus his staff was super sweet and very professional.
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Reilly speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.
