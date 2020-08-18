Overview

Dr. Kevin Olson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri - Kansas City and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Encompass Medical Group, PA in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.