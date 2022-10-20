Overview

Dr. Kevin Olsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Kevin H. Olsen M.d. PC in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.