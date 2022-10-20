Dr. Kevin Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Olsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Olsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Olsen works at
Locations
-
1
Kevin H. Olsen M.d. PC2603 Stafford Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 Directions (570) 558-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best heart dr
About Dr. Kevin Olsen, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1376634949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olsen speaks French.
