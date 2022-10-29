Overview

Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. O'Koon works at Kidney Specialists of KYANA in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.