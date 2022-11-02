Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. O'Farrell works at
Locations
1
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
- 4 6210 E Highway 290 Ste 420, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 272-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a inguinal hernia procedure and colonoscopy with Dr. O'Farrell at Northwest Seton. Everything went very well. Better than previous colonoscopies. My wife also had a colonoscopy done with Dr. O'Farrell. No problems.
About Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003822362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. O'Farrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Farrell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.