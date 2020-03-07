Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Locations
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7961Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Urology Group - Leesburg224D Cornwall St NW Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4872
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. K. O'Conner for the past several years. I must say that he is my favorite physician. He is a very; carrying, true professional, knowledgable and most up to date physician in his field. I highly recommend this outstanding physician. He is exceptional!
About Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730173279
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.