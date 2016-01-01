Overview

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Spectrum Health United Hospital Internal Medicine, Pediatrics & Specialty Clinic in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.