Dr. Kevin O'Connor, DO
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Spectrum Health Mdcl Plmnry707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-3001
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Kevin O'Connor, DO
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659335396
- BiCounty Community Hospital (GME)
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital (GME)
- A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM)
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.