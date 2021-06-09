Dr. Kevin O'Brien, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hamden, CT. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
New Haven Dental Group Hamden295 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 457-3119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
I had a regular appointment that turned a little more tricky this morning. Dr. O'Brien and the team could NOT have been more professional, pivoted, and were entirely solution-oriented. Dr. O'Brien is a consummate professional and personable; a rare combination nowadays. The entire team from the front of house to the dentists is just so amiable. NICE WORK
About Dr. Kevin O'Brien, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese
- 1184756561
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Brien using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.