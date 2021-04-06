Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
1
1st Allergy & Asthma Pediatrics Two3260 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233 Directions (720) 929-8300
2
IMMUNOe Health Centers6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 773-9000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Western Infectious Disease Consultants P.c.1551 Professional Ln Unit 280, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-0868
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien is Outstanding. One if the most caring Doctors I have ever met. Takes his time to explain everything to me. Explains it in layman's terms. You can tell he still loves what he does which is taking care of people. He is knowledgeable and compassionate. Very Professional but personable.
About Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Allergy & Immunology
