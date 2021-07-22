Dr. Kevin Nini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Nini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Nini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ409 Joyce Kilmer Ave Unit 210, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (609) 921-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Nini for a rhinoplasty. My nose was deviated to the right and my nose tip was slightly deformed. It was more noticeable in photos and was something that was bothering me for years. It may have been due to an accident I had as a child. I wanted to fix the deformity but didn’t want a drastic change because I liked my nose overall. I didn’t want my face to look different either just wanted to fix the deformity. Dr. Nini was very professional and understanding. He went over what to expect and let me know if my expectations were realistic. I’m very happy with the results, it was exactly what I wanted. My nose doesn’t look done and my face didn’t change drastically. I wish I would’ve done this procedure earlier.
About Dr. Kevin Nini, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194747964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nini accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.