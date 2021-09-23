Dr. Nickell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Nickell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Nickell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Metro Urology7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032 Bldg 1, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 771-9224
Houston Metro Urology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 325-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very capable physcian, have been a patient for many years, highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Nickell, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickell has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nickell speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickell.
