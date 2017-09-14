See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Nettesheim works at Clarkson Eyecare in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nettesheim Family Foot Care PC
    4305 Butler Hill Rd Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2017
    I had bunion surgery 10 yrs. ago with dr. Nettesheim. Now 57, came back for other foot. Same result, no pain. Healing nicely. It has been 7 days and still I do not need pain pills. Frustrated with recovery time but that can't be helped. Highly encourage his expertise. He worked hard to get me in surgery to accommodate an upcoming vacation so I had time to recover.
    Denise in Fenton, MO — Sep 14, 2017
    About Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366445314
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettesheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nettesheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nettesheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nettesheim works at Clarkson Eyecare in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nettesheim’s profile.

    Dr. Nettesheim has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nettesheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nettesheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettesheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nettesheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nettesheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

