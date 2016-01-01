Dr. Kevin Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Nash, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Nash, MD is a dermatologist in Auburn, AL. He currently practices at Nash Dermatology and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nash is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Nash Dermatology1935 E Glenn Ave Ste 101, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 293-8000
2
Nash Dermatology2375 Champions Blvd # 100, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 539-8049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
About Dr. Kevin Nash, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- East Alabama Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nash has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.