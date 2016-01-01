See All Dermatologists in Auburn, AL
Dr. Kevin Nash, MD is a dermatologist in Auburn, AL. He currently practices at Nash Dermatology and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nash is board certified in Dermatology.

  1. 1
    Nash Dermatology
    1935 E Glenn Ave Ste 101, Auburn, AL 36830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8000
  2. 2
    Nash Dermatology
    2375 Champions Blvd # 100, Auburn, AL 36830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 539-8049

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare

  • Dermatology
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1326201856
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
  • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
  • University of Massachusetts Amherst
  • Dermatology
  • East Alabama Medical Center

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Dr. Kevin Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nash has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.