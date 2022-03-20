Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD
Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Carolina Shoulder and Knee Specialists LLC, 810 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29223
Hospital Affiliations
Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient Review: I could not be more grateful to Dr Nahigian! From the second I walked in, I was greeted with such kind people and barely had to wait (which is always a bonus!) I have been having so much pain in my knee lately, anyone else that I went to just kept telling me it would go away. Not Dr N! He took the time to sit with me to actually examine it and talk through what is going on. I'm so relieved to not just have answers, but also an understanding of what is going on, and also a great plan on action for what I need. Even with what I could see was a busy office, he was so caring and made me feel as if I was the most important patient. It's can be frustrating being in pain and not feeling as if someone is listening or want to help. Dr N's athletic background made me feel as if hw truly understood the pain and problems because he knows what it is like. I'm sure that he is understanding and empathetic to other cases as well (but I can only speak for myself!) 10/10 recommend him!
Specialty: Orthopedic Surgery
Experience: 33 years
- English
NPI: 1316906282
Residency: Henry Ford Hospital
Medical School: Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Nahigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nahigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nahigian works at
Conditions treated: Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
Patient ratings: 20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahigian. Overall rating: 3.8
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.