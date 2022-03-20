Overview

Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Nahigian works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.