Dr. Kevin Nadel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center



Dr. Nadel works at Center for Orthopedic Specialists in West Hills, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.