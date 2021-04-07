Dr. Kevin Nadel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Nadel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Nadel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center
Dr. Nadel works at
Locations
1
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4384Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Robert Fields MD Evan J. Bachner MD1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 230-4385Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadel is very sensitive to my concerns and makes sure to answer all of my questions. He always gives me various options for my care. I have recommended him to several friends
About Dr. Kevin Nadel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407822935
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Statue University of New York, Stony Brook
- Statue University of New York, Stony Brook
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadel works at
Dr. Nadel has seen patients for Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadel.
