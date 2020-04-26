Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Northstate Plastic Surgery Center1260 East Ave Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 345-5900
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 345-5900
- Enloe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
April 25 2020. I am one month after my successful procedure done by Dr Myers and his staff. I continue to have no issues. I feel like I went to the best doctor in New York where I was a medical center consultant for many years. I know great doctors. Dr Myles is as good as they get. Dedicated, well educated, experienced, confident in what he knows. He did a great job on my situation. Mine was not a grave or dangerous condition, but Dr Myles was perfect. I knew that my operation was nothing much for him, he was probably bored. But I had no pain, and am in great shape due to my good luck in getting referred to him. If you have a condition in his arena, get his opinion, when you meet him, you will have found the best doctor to provide the best care in this area of the country. all the best Frank Covich Chico cal
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
