Overview

Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at NORTHSTATE PLASTIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.