Overview

Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.