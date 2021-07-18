Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt University Transplant Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-4746
-
2
Vanderbilt Clinic1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 2501, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
Had to wait long time to get in because heavily booked. He is associate director. But, great doctor, kind and friendly. Very knowledgeable, Even knew that most fibromyalgia only happens when connected to PTSD and that many cases are not true fibromyalgia but just getting older and weaker. Confirmed my case with 2 different psychiatrists and 2 psych hospital stays. Gentle. Staff is great - my only complaint is that it is Vanderbilt and when I was hospitalized there for a different case under a resident I went into a coma because they would not follow my doctor's directions. I had to be carried out literally in my husband's arms and driven to rural hospital in KY where I spent 10 days and a great GI doctor healed me. He followed all of my porphyia doctor's orders and only med error was that they gave me ativan which makes me sick. So if you don't get admitted to Vanderbilt and just see Dr. Myers you will be in good hands.
About Dr. Kevin Myers, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1598750523
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.