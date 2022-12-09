Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Southside10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 634-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
On time, cordial, quick procedure
About Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629026984
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Dewitt Army Hosp
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.