Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
-
1
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Office Building48 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 206-5666
-
3
SpineCare Long Island - Huntington110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullins has operated on me twice and, both times, I couldn't have possibly been happier with his work. He is caring, attentive, and thorough. My recovery was smooth and follow up appointments went well. To anyone needing back surgery I highly recommend Dr. Mullins.
About Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982674461
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Bucknell University
