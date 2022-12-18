Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD
Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
Shakopee Clinic1601 Saint Francis Ave # 2, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (612) 775-6200
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Very positive and upbeat. Very pleased. I have had Dr Mulaney in the past. Both surgeries were life changing for the better.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447289160
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
