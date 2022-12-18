Overview

Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mullaney works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.