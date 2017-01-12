Dr. Kevin Mulhern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mulhern, MD
Dr. Kevin Mulhern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1959Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Mid-america Cardiology University of Kansas Ho1530 N Church Rd, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (913) 588-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has been great for over 15 yrs treating my CHF. He listens and is helpful in prescribing the best and most cost effective medicines.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University Health System
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mulhern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulhern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulhern has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulhern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhern.
