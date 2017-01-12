Overview

Dr. Kevin Mulhern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Mulhern works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.