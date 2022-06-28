See All Plastic Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Mosca works at Radiant Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Medspa in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiant Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Medspa
    190 Congress Park Dr Ste 180, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 338-3322
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497075832
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Internship
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mosca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mosca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mosca works at Radiant Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Medspa in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mosca’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

