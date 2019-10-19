Dr. Kevin Morrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Morrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Morrill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Morrill works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111
-
2
University Texas Southwstrn NSG5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery done Feb 2020. Craniectomy & Laminectomy. And I have never felt better. Had a very quick recovery and my incision and staples looked great. I also loved his PA. Jake, his staff and Zale Lipshy. He is very quick and to the point. That is why I liked him so much. He was there to work and gets the job done. If you are wanting a great surgeon, go to him.
About Dr. Kevin Morrill, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972694560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrill works at
Dr. Morrill has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.