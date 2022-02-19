Dr. Kevin Moreman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Moreman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Moreman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Moreman works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology1310 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s just the best Gastro doctor there is anywhere.
About Dr. Kevin Moreman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moreman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreman works at
Dr. Moreman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreman.
