Dr. Kevin Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Moore, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Orthopaedic Complex4660 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-2114Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 109 Osigian Blvd Ste 300, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-2430
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
He’s Very pleasant and patient!
About Dr. Kevin Moore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104111590
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
- Catholic Health/Sisters of Charity Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.