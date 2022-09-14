Overview

Dr. Kevin Mitts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Adams, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Meduniformed Services University Of Health Science and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Mitts works at Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates in North Adams, MA with other offices in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.