Dr. Kevin Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / HAYWARD and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

