Overview

Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Miller works at Endocrine Associates in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.