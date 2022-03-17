Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Endocrine Associates1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 330, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller listens and takes my insights and knowledge seriously while we discuss my care. He always offers options, explains them thoroughly, and answers my questions in a way I can understand. He is the best endocrinologist I've ever had. As a Type 1 Diabetic for 45 years, that's saying something.
About Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
