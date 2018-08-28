See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-3090
  2. 2
    Cataract and Refractive Suite
    300 Stein Plaza Ucla, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-9951
  3. 3
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    300 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-9951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Stye
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Aniridia Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Aug 28, 2018
    I had cataract surgery by Dr Miller on both eyes and gained 20/20 perfect vision without glasses. He was recommended by my daughter Dr Carole Casteen who is an ophthalmologist, and my husband who is a retired ophthalmologist. They were certain that Dr Miller could give me the very best outcome despite my very dense cataracts due to my diabetes, and he gave me perfect eyesight. He is a kind and caring doctor as well.
    Virginia Casteen in Bakersfield — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Miller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477575678
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilmer Inst/Johns Hopkins University
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst, UCLA
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

