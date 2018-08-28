Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-3090
-
2
Cataract and Refractive Suite300 Stein Plaza Ucla, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-9951
-
3
Limited To Official University Duties On300 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-9951
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I had cataract surgery by Dr Miller on both eyes and gained 20/20 perfect vision without glasses. He was recommended by my daughter Dr Carole Casteen who is an ophthalmologist, and my husband who is a retired ophthalmologist. They were certain that Dr Miller could give me the very best outcome despite my very dense cataracts due to my diabetes, and he gave me perfect eyesight. He is a kind and caring doctor as well.
About Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477575678
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Inst/Johns Hopkins University
- Jules Stein Eye Inst, UCLA
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.