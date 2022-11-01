Dr. Mikielski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Mikielski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Mikielski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4002 Schaper Ave, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 866-2311
-
2
Millcreek Community Hospital5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-4031
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikielski?
best
About Dr. Kevin Mikielski, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821036195
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikielski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikielski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikielski has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikielski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikielski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikielski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikielski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikielski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.