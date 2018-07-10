Dr. Kevin Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Meyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Meyers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
2
Phoebe Gastroenterology Associates2740 Ray Knight Way Ste 100, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-0698
-
3
Austin Gastroenterology7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
St. Francis Center for Digestive Disorders LLC2300 Manchester Expy Ste A201, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2766
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
Dr. Kevin Meyers has been a blessing to me. He has stuck with me through difficult times performing tests and procedures to diagnose a serious medical condition. He is super smart and kind. I would highly recommend Dr. Meyers to any person needing gastroenterology.
About Dr. Kevin Meyers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750589610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.