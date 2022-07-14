Dr. Kevin Meunier, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meunier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Meunier, DMD
Dr. Kevin Meunier, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shepherdsville, KY.
Dr. Meunier works at
North Bullitt Family Dental3564 Willow Way # B, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 453-8156
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going here for over 8 years and absolutely love it. The staff is amazing and extremely helpful. I fully trust Dr. Meunier and the rest of this practice. I couldn’t recommend it enough.
- Dentistry
- English, Romanian
- Male
- 1609897040
Dr. Meunier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meunier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meunier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meunier speaks Romanian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meunier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meunier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meunier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meunier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.