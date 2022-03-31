Dr. Kevin McVary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McVary, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin McVary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-6901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-6901Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Gaines & Banday LLC301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-8000
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McVary got right to my problem and immediately ordered new meds to deal with my symptoms and ordered an additional test for further diagnosis. Good visit!
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
- Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
