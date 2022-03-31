Overview

Dr. Kevin McVary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. McVary works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL, Melrose Park, IL and Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Surgery and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.