Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. McPherson works at Psychiatric Services at Brookstone in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.