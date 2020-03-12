See All Psychiatrists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. McPherson works at Psychiatric Services at Brookstone in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services at Brookstone
    Psychiatric Services at Brookstone
2263 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste C, Columbus, GA 31904
(706) 341-4060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Dr McPherson treats my family member with respect. He uses the minimum amount of meds necessary to achieve best quality of life. He respects my family member’s wishes. He is a very good psychiatrist and we are lucky to have him in Columbus, GA
    — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477755312
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPherson works at Psychiatric Services at Brookstone in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. McPherson’s profile.

    Dr. McPherson has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

