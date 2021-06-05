Dr. Kevin McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McMahon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin McMahon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McMahon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rio Grande Neurosience and Epilepsy Center222 E Ridge Rd Ste 106, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 253-0375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?
Very caring and professional doctor.
About Dr. Kevin McMahon, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1124339528
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.