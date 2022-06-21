Overview

Dr. Kevin McLaughlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Associated Surgical Specialists, LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.