Dr. Kevin McKennan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (47)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin McKennan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. McKennan works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 736-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Perforated Eardrum
Cholesteatoma
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Videonystagmography Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Great guy, very informative. Great listener and Answers questions well. Thank you Dr. McKennan.
    About Dr. Kevin McKennan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356344022
    Education & Certifications

    • Otology Group
    • U Calif Davis
    • U Calif Davis/Martinez Va H
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
