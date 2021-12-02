Overview

Dr. Kevin McKennan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. McKennan works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.